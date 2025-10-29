Arunachal: Two of six zilla parishad seats reserved for women in Keyi Panyor district

The District Election Office (PR), Keyi Panyor District, on Wednesday successfully conducted the Draw of Lots for 33 per cent reservation of seats for women in the Zilla Parishad and Gram Panchayats, in accordance with the provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Delimitation of Constituencies and Reservation of Seats for Women) Rules, 2002, as amended in 2019.

The significant event took place at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Yachuli, under the chairmanship of Smt. Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, IAS, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner of Keyi Panyor District.

The Board Members for the draw included Likha Teji, ERO-cum-ADC, Yachuli; Dr Mumne Borang, AERO-cum-Assistant Commissioner, Yachuli; and Tasso Yallu, District Horticulture Officer, Yachuli.

The draw proceedings were conducted in the presence of administrative officers, heads of departments, PRI members including Zilla Parishad and Gram Panchayat members, presidents, chairpersons, political party representatives, media personnel, and members of the general public. The entire process was carried out in a transparent, open, and impartial manner to determine the constituencies reserved for women candidates in the upcoming Panchayat elections.

According to the finalised results, two of the six Zilla Parishad constituencies — 01-Yazali and 02-Pithapool — have been reserved for women. Out of 192 Gram Panchayat constituencies, 64 have been reserved for women, while 17 out of 46 Gram Panchayat Chairperson posts have been earmarked for women candidates.



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The programme began with a welcome address by Shri Likha Teji, ERO-cum-ADC, followed by a detailed briefing by DC Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, who explained the objectives and procedures of the draw. The formal draw proceedings were then conducted in full view of the attendees. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Mumne Borang, Assistant Commissioner, Yachuli, who extended gratitude to all officers, PRI members, political representatives, media personnel, and attendees for their support and cooperation in ensuring the smooth conduct of the event.

Likha Teji, ERO-cum-ADC, appealed to all PRI members, political representatives, and citizens to extend their active cooperation in the upcoming Panchayat elections to ensure that the democratic process is conducted smoothly, fairly, and transparently.

In her concluding remarks, DC Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta congratulated all constituencies reserved for women and emphasized the importance of women’s leadership and representation in grassroots governance. She said the reservation process reinforces the state’s commitment to empowering women in decision-making roles and promoting inclusive local self-government in the newly created Keyi Panyor District.