Arunachal woman brutally beats and ties minor over alleged theft; police launch probe

A shocking incident of child abuse has surfaced from Sangram in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district, where a woman allegedly tied and brutally beat a minor boy after accusing him of theft.

The incident came to light after a video showing the boy tied with ropes and crying in pain went viral on social media, prompting swift police intervention.

According to police reports, on October 29, 2025, a written complaint was filed by one Bamang Tachung of Sangram, stating that a 15-year-old boy had been mercilessly assaulted and tortured by a woman identified as Tai Yadang, wife of Tai Soping. The woman allegedly accused the minor of stealing from her shop and took the law into her own hands.

Following the complaint, Sangram Police registered Case No. 07/2025 under Sections 126(2) and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused was summoned to the Sangram Police Station for interrogation.



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Superintendent of Police (SP) Bomken Basar immediately dispatched a team to Sangram to apprehend the accused woman and ensure the safety of the minors involved. Police sources confirmed that the victim, along with two other boys aged 12 and 14, were detained by the woman early Tuesday morning on suspicion of theft.

Medical examinations were conducted for all three boys, following which they were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for counselling and care.

Authorities have strongly condemned the act, terming it a gross violation of child rights. “Regardless of the allegation, no individual has the right to inflict such violence, especially on minors. The matter will be investigated thoroughly, and appropriate legal action will be taken,” said an official from the district police.

Meanwhile, the disturbing visuals have sparked widespread outrage among locals and child rights activists, who have demanded stringent punishment for the accused.

The police have assured that the case will be pursued under the relevant provisions of law to ensure justice for the victims.