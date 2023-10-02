In a significant operation launched by Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles in conjunction with Arunachal Pradesh police on the afternoon of October 1, 2023, two active cadres of ULFA (I) group were apprehended in Tirap district with arms and ammunition.

As per credible sources, Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles alongwith Tirap police launched an operation on the afternoon of 01 October 2023 to apprehendthe two hardcore insurgents who had crossed over the Indo-Myanmar Border to try and make their way to Assam in a bid to carryout subversive activities. The apprehended cadres have been identified as Self Styled Private Nilutpal Asom @ Monjit Gogoi and Self Styled Private Upen Asom @ Ruhini Gogoi, both are residents of Assam and were recruited last year. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the two militants.



Militants known to have bases in Myanmar, have been trying relentlessly to cross into the the Indian territory to carry out subversive activities. As the general elections are slated to be held next year, this trend has increased in a bid to disturb the process. Despite the long and porous Indo Myanmar border, the Security Forces have been trying to curb their influx. This year alone, there have been numerous apprehensions and surrenders of ULFA (I) cadres in Southern areas of Arunachal Pradesh, which has dealt a serious blow to the activities and hierarchy of the banned outfit.

Also read : Mizoram: Chakma Autonomous District Council chairman, 15 others resign from MNF ahead of Assembly elections