In a significant infrastructural boost to the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be inaugurating and dedicating 90 vital infrastructure projects to the nation on September 12 which includes the inauguration of the 500 meter long Nechiphu Tunnel situated on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang Road in Arunachal Pradesh.

This passage, related to the under-development Sela Passage, will give all-climate availability to the decisively essential Tawang Locale. It is normal to help both the military conveyed in the locale and the travelers visiting the immaculate Tawang region.



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In addition, the reconstruction of the West Bengal airfields of Bagdogra and Barrackpore, which cost Rs 529 crores each, is expected to significantly improve the Indian Air Force's offensive and defensive capabilities. In addition, they will make commercial flight operations possible in the region, which will be a significant advancement in connectivity throughout the region.

Protection Priest Rajnath Singh will likewise lead the e-shilanyash of Nyoma Runway in Ladakh, an undertaking costing Rs 218 crores. This landing strip improvement will altogether reinforce air framework in Ladakh and upgrade the Indian Aviation based armed forces' capacities along the Northern Boundaries.

These improvements to the infrastructure, which were spearheaded by the Border Roads Organization (BRO), show that road and bridge construction has significantly increased over the past three years. These activities reinforce India's safeguard readiness as well as trigger positive changes in remote line towns. The network given by these advancements has prompted invert movement, populace development, and worked on everyday environments, including tutoring offices, medical care places, power supply, and business open doors for the nearby networks.