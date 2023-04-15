Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on April 15 slammed China for objecting to Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to Kibithoo of Ajaw district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Law Minister opined that one can go anywhere within our country and it's completely India's internal matter and no other country can interfere.

"Occasionally China use to rename places of Arunachal which is ridiculous and it doesn't matter to us anymore and we don't bother. We are developing each and every village across borders under the vibrant village program an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by providing power, water supply, mobile networks, road connectivity, health facilities, schools, and others,'' he said while speaking to media on the sideline of an inauguration programme.

He also said that eight years ago during the Congress regime, no one could ever imagine those facilities in remote border towns of our country.

''More than half of facilities have now been provided to these border areas and the remaining will be accomplished within one to two years,'' Rijiju added.

On April 10, Shah had visited Arunachal Pradesh and launched the Centrally sponsored ‘Vibrant Village Programme’ in Kibithoo.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that border areas are the priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government follows the mantra of ‘security of the border is the security of the nation’.

“The work which the opposition governments could not do in their 12 terms for the border infrastructure, Modi has done it in his 2 terms only,” Shah added.

However, the same didn't go well with China and it opposed Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh and said that the official's activities in the area violated its territorial sovereignty.

''The visit “violates China’s territorial sovereignty, and is not conducive to the peace and tranquillity of the border situation,” Reuters quoted China spokesperson Wang Wenbin as saying.

Also read: Prosperity in border communities will increase border security: Arunachal Governor