Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram attended the Silver Jubilee celebration of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFSCAP) as the Chief Guest, where he commended efforts to uphold and celebrate the spirit of Indigenous identity and culture.

Addressing the gathering, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the enduring significance of indigenous faiths. “Indigenous faiths have been integral to humanity since time immemorial, predating organized religions. To further our commitment to preserving our heritage, the Department of Indigenous Affairs will now be renamed to include ‘Indigenous Faith and Culture,’” he announced.

The three-day event from 26 to 28th December aims to save Indigenous Culture and Faith of the indigenous people.

The Chief Minister also highlighted ongoing efforts to safeguard cultural and traditional practices. He confirmed that rules are being formulated to implement the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978, reinforcing the state’s dedication to protecting indigenous traditions.



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Union Minister Jual Oram praised the state’s initiatives and encouraged the promotion of indigenous values. Chief Minister Khandu further remarked, “As proud Bharatiyas, it is our solemn duty to protect all indigenous philosophical traditions and faiths, including Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism, and other native traditions born in Bharat.”

Over 4,000 delegates from across Arunachal Pradesh have gathered for the three-day Silver Jubilee celebration of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP). The event, underway at Indira Gandhi Park, is a grand showcase of the state’s rich cultural heritage, diverse traditions, and indigenous faiths.

Home and Indigenous Affairs Minister Mama Natung extended a heartfelt appeal to the indigenous communities, especially those residing in the state capital, to actively participate in the celebration. “This is an opportunity to display unity and pride in our cultural legacy. Let us join hands to honor and preserve our heritage,” he said.

The celebration features an array of cultural performances, traditional rituals, and exhibitions aimed at promoting the unique identities of Arunachal’s indigenous communities. It also serves as a platform to renew collective commitment toward safeguarding the state’s traditions and faiths for future generations.

The Silver Jubilee celebration has been marked as a significant milestone, reflecting the growing efforts to preserve and promote the cultural and spiritual heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.