Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Kamlesh Paswan, emphasized the importance of socio-economic progress in rural India, with a special focus on the Northeast, during a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh. He stated that the development of rural regions aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a 'Vikshit Bharat' (Developed India).

At a review meeting held in East Siang district on Wednesday, Paswan stressed the need to create maximum awareness about central schemes to ensure benefits reach the intended rural population. He highlighted key programs such as rural housing, livelihood initiatives, skill development, and social security schemes. Paswan particularly emphasized the 'Lakhpati Didi' Yojana, aimed at empowering rural women economically through the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM).

The minister also reviewed the status of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) Phase III in the district. He lauded the quality of pucca houses constructed under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (Gramin) in the Bilat, Ruksin, Mebo, and Pasighat blocks.

The review meeting was attended by Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, local MLAs Tapi Darang, Ninong Ering, Tojir Kadu, and East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, who presented the district's socio-economic profile.

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