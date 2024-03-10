In a significant development for Lungla sub-division, Union Minister for Earth Science, Kiren Rijiju, and MLA Lungla Tsering Lhamu flagged off a mini fire tender, providing crucial fire safety infrastructure to the region. The event, graced by the presence of DC Tawang Kanki Darang, SP DW Thongon, Addl.DC Lungla LW Bapu, CO Jemeithang Deewan Mara, and other dignitaries, marked the provision of the mini tender funded under MP LAD and CSR initiatives.

Minister Rijiju, known for his proactive stance on rural development, engaged with beneficiaries of various centrally sponsored schemes during the event. He reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring the fulfillment of village necessities, underscoring a shift in the working style towards reaching welfare schemes to the grassroots level. Emphasizing transparency and convenience, Minister Rijiju highlighted measures such as Jan-dhan account linkage, Aadhar authentication, and direct beneficiary transfers to bank accounts.

During public interactions, Minister Rijiju delved into the welfare schemes aimed at empowering women, safeguarding children, and supporting senior citizens. Initiatives including free ration distribution, water resource conservation, and household drinking water facilities were discussed, reflecting the government's holistic approach to social welfare and development.

Following the engagement with the local community, Minister Rijiju paid a visit to the Gorzam Stupa and actively participated in the Gorzam Kora festival, showcasing his respect for local traditions and culture. The presence of the Union Minister at the festival added to the vibrancy of the occasion, further strengthening the bond between the government and the people.

Later, Minister Rijiju, alongside Union Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani, virtually launched the Buddhist development plan under the Prime Minister's Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJUK), affirming the government's commitment to fostering socio-economic development across diverse communities.