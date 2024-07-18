The Upper Subansiri Galo Students' Union (USGSU) has raised objections to a proposal for the mass transfer and posting of teachers initiated by the MLA of the 26th Dumporijo constituency.

In a letter to the Arunachal Pradesh State Education Minister, the USGSU highlighted several concerns regarding the recommendation to transfer 21 teachers from the Dumporijo constituency.

The union pointed out that such a move in the middle of the academic season has faced widespread criticism from both the general public and the student community. They argue that the transfers appear to be politically motivated and could negatively impact the educational careers of students.

The USGSU also noted that many schools in the Dumporijo constituency are already facing an acute shortage of subject teachers. The mass transfer of teachers, they argue, would further disrupt the normal functioning of these schools and negatively affect students' academic performance.



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They highlighted that multiple teachers from single schools, such as Govt Hr Sec School Dumporijo and Govt Hr Sec School Maro, have been recommended for transfer.

Additionally, the union emphasized the importance of local teachers in promoting the learning of third languages (local dialects) in schools. They argued that transferring these teachers would undermine the state government's objective of encouraging third-language education.

The USGSU also mentioned the shortage of teachers' quarters in government schools across the state. They noted that local teachers often do not claim government quarters, thereby reducing accommodation burdens.

The union expressed concerns about the financial liabilities the mass transfer would impose on the government, including travel allowances and daily allowances. They also feared that the schools might not find replacements for the transferred teachers.

Lastly, the USGSU warned of potential revolts and agitations from the general public and student community if the mass transfer is implemented. They appealed to the Education Minister to intervene and issue a directive to halt the recommendation, considering the greater interest of the student community.