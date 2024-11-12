Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on November 12 said that the country’s vision of a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) cannot be achieved without the active participation and development of the North Eastern states.

Singh, the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, and Panchayati Raj, made these remarks during his first official visit to Arunachal Pradesh, where he is conducting a three-day tour to assess local projects and encourage regional growth. During a visit on Tuesday to Yachuli in Keyi Panyor district, Singh explored a model fish farm, underscoring the area's untapped potential in pisciculture and pledging comprehensive central support to bolster development in this sector.

In his address, Singh highlighted the North East’s significance as a growth engine for India. “To achieve Viksit Bharat, we must ensure the North East is fully integrated and progressing in step with the rest of the country,” he said, affirming that the central government is committed to supporting infrastructure, agricultural development, and local industry in the region.

The minister’s visit was met with an appeal for additional resources from Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung, who described the district’s vast opportunities in fisheries. Tatung emphasized that enhanced support from the central government would not only boost the local economy but also create new employment avenues for youth in Arunachal Pradesh.

State dignitaries including Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing, and Talem Taboh, advisor to the Rural Development Minister, accompanied Singh during his tour. Local authorities, including Keyi Panyor Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta and Superintendent of Police Angad Mehta, were also in attendance, showcasing the collective focus on regional advancement.

Also Read: Bollywood icon Shaan to headline Arunachal's Siang Festival