The District Magistrate of Papum Pare has issued a directive suspending all weekly markets within the rural jurisdiction of the district until further notice, as part of a state-wide initiative to strengthen enforcement of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system.

The order, issued in line with decisions taken during a high-level meeting chaired by the Minister for Home Affairs on April 30, 2025, cancels all existing permits and licenses issued to individuals, vendors, or associations for conducting local weekly markets in the district.



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“No weekly markets shall be allowed to operate in any sector, colony, or locality within Papum Pare District (Rural) from the date of issuance of this order,” the directive stated. Violations will attract strict administrative and legal action under applicable laws.

The Superintendent of Police and Additional Deputy Commissioners of Sagalee, Balijan, and Kimin, along with the Sub-Divisional Officer of Doimukh and the Circle Officer of Gumto, have been instructed to ensure strict compliance and enforcement of the order.

This step is part of the Arunachal Pradesh government’s broader efforts to regulate migration and maintain demographic balance through proper ILP checks.