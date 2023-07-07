Bhalukpong, Deputy Commissioner, Bomdila, Akriti Sagar (IAS), recently conducted a comprehensive visit to the Bhalukpong jurisdiction to assess key establishments and address issues related to administrative efficiency and public service delivery.

During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar inspected the EAC Office, Secondary School Bhalukpong, Tippi Orchid Research Center, Block Development Office, and Community Health Center (CHC) Bhalukpong.

The purpose was to evaluate the functioning of these establishments and engage with authorities, officials, and staff members to understand their challenges and gather valuable insights.



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Discussions were held at the EAC Office to improve administrative efficiency and enhance public service delivery. At Secondary School Bhalukpong, Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar emphasized the importance of education and discussed necessary improvements in infrastructure and the quality of education provided.

The visit to the Tippi Orchid Research Center focused on promoting sustainable orchid cultivation, research activities, and collaboration with local communities and organizations. The Block Development Office inspection reviewed ongoing projects, schemes, and welfare programs for rural development and poverty alleviation.

Lastly, at the Community Health Center (CHC) Bhalukpong, the Deputy Commissioner assessed healthcare infrastructure and discussed strategies to improve healthcare services in the region.