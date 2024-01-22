A mass awareness programme on wildlife protection and man-animal conflict was organised in Borguli village by the D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary Division in collaboration with Eco-Development Committee of D. Ering WLS and Miijing Sirum of Borguli village.

The programme focused on wildlife conservation and mitigating man-animal conflicts. Gaon Burahs from fringe villages of the sanctuary were educated about the threats to wildlife from hunters.

Tayi Taggu, Dy. Commissioner Pasighat, urged the public to support wildlife conservation. He highlighted the importance of co-existence of humans and wildlife for a healthy ecosystem. Chief Wildlife Warden, Nyilyang Tam, advised the public to protect the rich flora and fauna of the sanctuary.

He also discussed compensation for people affected by wild animal crop raids or losses due to man-animal conflicts. Representatives from Adi Baane Kebang emphasised on the economic benefits of wildlife conservation.

Recent hunting incidents in D. Ering WLS's Borguli wildlife range and Sibiyamukh Wildlife range underscored the importance of this awareness programme.

Also read: Ram Mandir Inauguration Live: Blindfold taken off Ram Lalla idol, face unveiled to world