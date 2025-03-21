The 1st Edition of the Late Dorjee Khandu Memorial District Level Archery Tournament concluded on a high note, with winning archers being felicitated by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering during the closing ceremony.

The tournament, organized by the Tawang District Archery Association (TDAA), served as a tribute to former Chief Minister Late Dorjee Khandu, father of the current CM Pema Khandu.

Attending as the Chief Guest, MLA Namgey Tsering expressed his gratitude to TDAA for honouring the legacy of Late Dorjee Khandu, whom he described as a fatherly figure and a great leader of Monyul. He praised the tournament for providing a platform for young archers and highlighted the role of sports in instilling discipline, dedication, and excellence.



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As a mark of recognition for their achievements, MLA Namgey Tsering awarded:

🏹 ₹2 lakh to the winners of the tournament.

🏹 ₹1 lakh to the 1st runner-up team.

🏹 ₹50,000 to the 2nd runner-up team.

"In the leadership of CM Pema Khandu, we are fortunate to have a dynamic and visionary leader who ensures the right platforms for growth and development," said Namgey in his speech. He commended TDAA for successfully organizing the tournament and promoting sports and youth empowerment in the region.

The tournament not only celebrated the sporting spirit of Tawang but also reinforced the legacy ofthe Late Dorjee Khandu, whose contributions towards the Monpa community and Arunachal Pradesh continue to inspire generations.