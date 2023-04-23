Arunachal Police on April 22 apprehended one person over the alleged charges of killing his wife and then registering a bogus complaint claiming she was killed by three unknown people.

As per an official statement from the police, the incident took place in the Naharlagun area of Itanagar on April 21 at around 9:30 PM.

The accused, identified as Monir Ali, informed the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) of police about the alleged killing of his wife.

"Three unknown people came to the complainant's house and allegedly killed his wife over some alleged non-payment of money. The complainant was also threatened with dire consequences, after which he ran from the spot. The three also flee from the spot towards the dam site," the statement added.

The police further said that after receiving the complaint, the PCR-4 team rushed to the spot, and after verifying the facts.

''A police team from Naharlagun Police Station, led by Inspector M Geyi, Inspector G Arangham, Sub Inspector SS Jha, Sub Inspector Bobby Sumnyan, and several other police and CRPF personnel reached the spot.

''A team led by from Naharlagun Police Station, led by Inspector M Geyi, Inspector G Arangham, Sub Inspector SS Jha, Sub Inspector Bobby Sumnyan, and several other police and CRPF personnel reached the spot,'' the statement said.

The deceased has been identified as Morjina Begum (40) who was found lying in the bed.

While examining the complainant Monir Ali, the police found his statements inconsistent which raised suspicion.

''Nevertheless, a team of police was immediately sent towards the dam site to nab the three suspected persons. The team searched for the suspects around the area and checked the CCTV footage en route to the dam site. However, upon analyzing the footage, no bike was seen moving around,'' the police said.



Further, upon examining the neighbours, it was revealed that no one heard the sounds of fighting or screaming in the last hour.

Following this, Ali was then brought to the police station and was interrogated. Eventually, Ali revealed the fact that he killed his wife after having an altercation with her.

"Earlier, the deceased woman had hired accused Ali as a driver four months ago, but their relationship developed into an affair and they started living together. The accused had also given one lakh rupees to the deceased and was demanding the money back. In this regard, a fight broke out between the two on Friday," the police added.

Later, the medical examination of the accused Ali was done, where the examining doctor opined that he has injuries over his body which seems to be struggle marks.

''On 22/04/2023, upon the disclosure made by the accused, the weapon of Offence i.e one iron pipe was discovered and seized from the place of occurrence in presence of the independent witnesses,'' the statement concluded.

Also read: Save Arunachal Movement alleges misuse of funds under CAMPA scheme