The Save Arunachal Movement (SAM) has urged the state Chief Minister Pema Khandu to form a high-level enquiry committee to look into the alleged misappropriation of funds under the CAMPA scheme.

SAM, general secretary, Tami Pang in a press conference here on April 22 claimed that Arunachal receives the highest amount of CAMPA fund which is being misused fraudulently violating the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act, 2016, and state department of Environment and Forests notification.

Pang also alleged that proposals for the schemes have been made in an exaggerated manner by the officers of the Forest Department and money withdrawn without carrying out work on the ground.

“And after the approval of the schemes, local MLAs, Ministers select some of his workers as beneficiaries and the sanctioned amount is divided among them, local MLA and field officers without doing any work,” he added.

The SAM general secretary demanded an evaluation of the physical achievement of plantation works initiated under the CAMPA, done outside the reserve forest area from the beginning to till date.

“The demarcation with clear measurement of the area falling under afforestation work under State CAMPA should be done at the earliest,” he urged.

He also sought to know whether guidelines for scheme proposals were followed and if found violated, he insisted that criminal charges be framed against the officers involved.

“Enquire into whether the fund was used in the proper manner. If not, officers concerned should be booked under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988, and Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002,” he said.

President of Gasheng Youth Association, Tachang Taket alleged that during the financial year 2021-22 sanctioned amount of more than Rs 11 lakh under the CAMPA Scheme at Gasheng village under Payum circle in Siang district was withdrawn in the name of three persons without any actual work.

He further said that a complaint in this regard has been lodged with the SP (SIC).

Mama Natung, the forest minister of Arunachal, when contacted denied the allegations levelled against the forest and environment department.

Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) is meant to promote afforestation and regeneration activities as a way of compensating for forest land diverted to non-forest uses.

The national CAMPA Advisory Council has also been established as per orders of the Supreme Court (SC).

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