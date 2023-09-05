Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society is deeply concerned about the repeated instances of child sexual abuse in Arunachal's schools.

The Women's body claimed that the incidents of sexual assaults reported from these schools are a matter of grave concern.

"Everyone in a position of authority should seriously reflect on what has gone wrong to reach a state where there are instances of rape and sexual abuse of children almost every month. We strongly condemn the latest incident which is reported from Arunachal Public School, Ziro and urge our legislators to discuss this issue in the current legislative Assembly Session," said the Women’s Welfare Society.



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Further, the body also urged the state government to establish a high-level independent committee to investigate instances of repeated violence against students and propose remedial measures for all schools, whether government or privately run.

"The education department should promote awareness of the POCSO Act in every school in the state," demanded the women's body.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society also welcomed the High Court intervention which has forced Yumken Bagra, accused of sexually assaulting 21 children to turn himself in.

The APWWS is hopeful that justice will be served in the court of law and exemplary punishment will be given to Bagra.

"We also applaud the SIT for the thorough probe. Our hearts have been heavy thinking about the children who were sexually, mentally and physically assaulted by their own warden," added the body.