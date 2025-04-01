The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has donated over 180 educational books to the Government Higher Secondary School, Kankar Nallah, Naharlagun, in a significant step towards supporting students’ academic growth.

The books were generously contributed to APWWS by Tade Yangfo, a law student and animal activist, who collected them through his initiative, Arunachal Helping Pets.

The donation includes NCERT textbooks from grades 1 to 12, along with general knowledge books, some of which are crucial for joint entrance exam preparations.

APWWS members formally handed over the books to the school’s Vice-Principal, Phassang Sama, ensuring they reach students who need them the most.

Expressing gratitude, APWWS praised Tade Yangfo for his thoughtful initiative at such a young age, stating that his efforts will make a meaningful difference for students lacking essential learning resources.



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