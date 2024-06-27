The Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS) has issued a statement demanding a thorough investigation into the suicide case of a 15-year-old student at Amliang in Anjaw district. The student took the drastic step after he was asked to leave the school for using a mobile phone on campus, which is against the rules.

In its notice, the body said, "The suicide of the 15-year-old school student at VKV, Amliang in Anjaw district is tragic. We appeal for a proper investigation into the case. This tragic incident underscores the importance of training teachers to handle disciplinary issues and recognise signs of distress in students. Schools must adopt a supportive approach to discipline instead of rushing to humiliate students."

In addition to the VKV Amliang incident, APWWS expressed concern over an information over bullying at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Bordumsa, where junior students have allegedly been harassed by their seniors.

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"This latest case highlights issues of student safety and discipline in educational institutions across the state, where incidents of bullying have been reported too frequently," the statement read.

Addressing these two distressing incidents in the state’s educational institutions, the women's body called for the implementation of clear anti-bullying policies to protect students and foster a safer educational environment.

The body emphasised the need for adequate counseling services in schools, asserting that every institution should have trained counselors to support students in distress.