The Arunachal Pradesh Women's Welfare Society has written a letter to the State President of the BJP in Itanagar, congratulating the party on its recent electoral victory.

The society highlighted the trust and confidence the people have placed in the party's leadership.

The letter urged the new government to focus on the welfare and empowerment of women and children in the state.

Key issues raised included the need for legislation to ban polygamy, citing its negative social, psychological, and economic impacts.

They also requested that no polygamous MLA be allocated to the Department of Women and Child Development, to ensure effective advocacy for women's rights.



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The society expressed confidence in the new government's ability to promote the welfare of women and children, contributing to the state's overall progress.

Further, the women's body requests the new government to address the following critical issues:

1. Legislation to Ban Polygamy: We urge your government to bring forth legislation that bans polygamy in Arunachal Pradesh. Polygamy has significant social, psychological, and economic implications, particularly for women and children. A legal framework prohibiting this practice will be a monumental step towards ensuring gender equality and protecting the rights of women in our state.

2. Allocation of Portfolios: We respectfully request that no polygamous MLA be allocated to the Department of Women and Child Development. It is extremely challenging to address issues related to polygamy and advocate for women's rights effectively if the department is overseen by someone who practices polygamy. Ensuring that this department is led by someone who upholds the values of monogamy and gender equality will foster an environment where issues affecting women and children can be discussed and addressed openly and effectively.