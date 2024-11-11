In Arunachal Pradesh, the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) collaborated with the Mebo Sub-Division administration to organize a Block Level Orientation Workshop focused on the universalization of Phase-I PRI-CBO Convergence. Held at the Mebo Inspection Bungalow, the workshop served as a vital platform to enhance cooperation between Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) within the Mebo CD block. This initiative aims to create a collaborative model for improved grassroots service delivery.

The workshop was presided over by Extra Assistant Commissioner Toni Mitkong, who emphasized the importance of this convergence for regional development. Key figures attending the workshop included Zila Parishad Member Gumin Tayeng, Monggu Bango-II Panchayat leaders, department officials, and representatives from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Kudumbashree, a National Resource Organization (NRO). In his opening remarks, Toni Mitkong underscored the potential impact of strong partnerships between PRIs and CBOs in improving governance and project delivery.

Nirvay Kumar Pankaj, the Block Mission Manager of BMMU Mebo, introduced the ArSRLM mission and showcased the PRI-CBO convergence pilot project through an informative video presentation. This visual aid offered participants a detailed overview of the initiative’s structure, illustrating its phased rollout and strategic approaches to fostering a unified rural development framework.

A focal point of the workshop was a presentation by Mohd. Safder, State Project Coordinator of Kudumbashree NRO, who provided an in-depth exploration of ArSRLM’s framework. Safder’s address highlighted the importance of PRI-CBO convergence in promoting democratic engagement within local governance and fostering skilled human resources to oversee project implementation effectively. He outlined essential project implementation strategies, emphasizing the role of collaboration between ArSRLM, PRIs, and line departments. The establishment of committees such as the Gram Panchayat Planning Facilitation Team (GPPFT) and the Village Organization Coordination Committee (VOCC) was presented as crucial for achieving streamlined project execution at the grassroots level.

The workshop also featured presentations from heads of various departments, including Family & Health Welfare, Agriculture, Horticulture, Environment and Forests, PHED, Department of Panchayati Raj, Veterinary, and Education. Each department head discussed ongoing schemes, highlighted the challenges encountered in the field, and identified potential areas where collaboration with CBOs could help bridge implementation gaps. These department-specific insights allowed PRI members and SHG federation leaders to connect practical on-ground experiences with the workshop's strategic framework.

Adding a comparative perspective to the discussions, Ms. Shylaja, a Mentor Resource Person from Kudumbashree NRO, shared her experience from similar initiatives in other regions. Her reflections helped participants draw valuable parallels, equipping them with strategies for overcoming localized challenges through effective PRI-CBO convergence.

The workshop was further supported by the BMMU team led by Nirvay Kumar Pankaj, along with Mone Moyong (BCLH), Duggum Ete (BAA FI), and Jumpi Ete (CC). Their facilitation ensured that the sessions progressed smoothly and that participants could engage meaningfully with the material presented.

In his closing address, the Extra Assistant Commissioner reaffirmed the importance of sustaining the PRI-CBO convergence model as a means of driving Mebo’s rural development goals. He urged all attendees to remain committed to the initiative, emphasizing that active collaboration and administrative support are essential for creating lasting change. The workshop concluded with renewed enthusiasm among participants, who departed with a shared commitment to advancing rural governance and community-driven development across Mebo block.

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