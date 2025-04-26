The importance of collaboration in veterinary care was celebrated with great enthusiasm today at Aalo, West Siang district, as Arunachal Pradesh observed World Veterinary Day under the theme "Animal Health Takes a Team."

Kento Jini, Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment, Tribal Affairs (SJETA), Law, and Sports, attended the event as the Chief Guest.

Speaking at the celebration, Minister Jini applauded the relentless efforts of veterinarians, veterinary nurses, animal attendants, and client care representatives, highlighting their crucial roles in providing life-saving support to animals during emergencies.



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"In emergency veterinary services, it truly takes a dedicated team to save lives — from surgeries at midnight to comforting distressed animals and their owners," Jini said. He expressed deep gratitude to all those who ensure the smooth functioning of veterinary services, safeguarding animal health and well-being.

The event concluded with a call for strengthening cooperation among all stakeholders to promote better animal healthcare across the region.