Yami Sangdo from Arunachal Pradesh showcased her exceptional talent in roller skating by securing a gold medal at the North East India Roller Skating Championship.

The event took place at the NF Railway’s Sports Complex located in Maligaon, Assam.



Sangdo triumphed in the senior female street skateboarding category, marking a significant achievement for her and the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Her victory was met with widespread acclaim, including from notable figures such as Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu, who expressed hearty congratulations to Sangdo on her remarkable performance.



Also Read: Arunachal: IAS Officer turns traffic guardian, takes the lead in easing traffic woes

Taking to his X handle, Khandu wrote, "Congratulations to Yami Sangdo on clinching Gold in the Senior Female Street Skateboarding Category at North East India Roller Skating Championship held in Assam. Another achievement for Arunachal Pradesh, as Ajay Waii won Bronze in the Men's Senior Category."

In addition to Sangdo's success, another skater from Arunachal Pradesh, Ajay Waii, also made his mark by winning a bronze medal in the men's senior category at the same championship.

The news of Sangdo's gold medal win has been celebrated as a proud moment for the region, highlighting the talents and potential of athletes from the North East in the realm of roller skating.