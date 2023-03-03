A two-day State Level Symposium was organised by the Arunachal Youth Parliament In collaboration with the Department of Youth Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh with the theme of Reimagining our futures together: Youths as Agents of Change.

Mama Natung minister of Sports & Youth Affairs, forests environment, Wrd attended the Symposium as Guest of Honour and Tesam Pongte the deputy speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly attended the Chief Guest symposium.

The symposium will last two days i.e March 3-4 at the Auditorium hall of the Water Resource department at Chimpu of Itanagar.

Youth unemployment challenges Deputy speaker addressing the gathering stated that according to him only fifty per cent of youths may be unemployed but he didn't think others are unemployed.

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Maximum has their own land in villages of few hectares which can be used to generate money.

Regarding unemployed youths, Pongte stated that for every sanction for the development of infrastructures in Arunachal labour force is required and we bring it from outer states due to which the Money gets drained out to other states then How we can all say we all are unemployed? The dignity of labours should be acknowledged and one should earn with dignity.

Regarding the Chal ma Hajong issue Deputy Speaker stated that being a native of Changlang and one of the student leaders in Changlang he knows everything about this issue.

"We should deal with this issue with a proper new method and in an appropriate way and it should be discussed" He added

Regarding student politics unlocking the potential of young people in Arunachal, Pongte said that the government should think of society and the state also while doing student politics.