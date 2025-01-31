The much-awaited Arunachal Yuva Samanvay (AYS) 4.0 concluded successfully at Kombo Jirdin with a grand valedictory function attended by prominent dignitaries.

Major General (Retired) Jarken Gamlin, Chief Information Commissioner of Arunachal Pradesh, served as the Chief Guest, while Brigadier Md Shahid Ahmad graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

The event also saw the participation of Kento Jini, Minister for Law, Legislative & Justice, Sports & Youth Affairs, SJETA, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and Ms Mamu Hage, Deputy Commissioner of West Siang District, among others.

The four-day event, organized by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs in collaboration with the district administration and local organizing committees, was aimed at fostering unity, leadership, and empowerment among the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

Ramesh Linggi, Director of Sports and Youth Affairs, welcomed the dignitaries and delegates from various tribes, emphasizing the significance of the event in bringing together the youth from different communities to focus on collective growth.



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In his address, Minister Kento Jini encouraged the youth to become the torchbearers of society, emphasizing the importance of utilizing government-provided sports facilities to excel in both academic and athletic fields. He also revealed plans to hold Arunachal Yuva Samanvay 5.0 in the upcoming year. While the state’s Governor was unable to attend due to inclement weather, he conveyed his messages of encouragement to the delegates.

Jarken Gamlin, as the Chief Guest, urged the youth to prioritize education as the foundation for societal progress. He stressed that the future of Arunachal Pradesh lies in the hands of today’s youth and appealed to them to work towards the upliftment of the state and society. “Our state is a shining example of unity in diversity, and it is the youth who will carry forward the legacy of progress,” he said.

The event concluded with the distribution of prizes to winners in various competitions, further celebrating the achievements of the youth in academics, sports, and cultural activities. The valedictory function was attended by several notable figures, including Doi Ado, Ex-Minister, and various Heads of Departments (HoDs), officers, panchayat leaders, and cultural teams.

Tumto Loyi, District Sports Officer of Aalo, expressed his gratitude to all the participants, organizers, and stakeholders for their cooperation in making the event a success.

The Arunachal Yuva Samanvay 4.0 has not only empowered the youth of the state but has also strengthened the bonds of unity, collaboration, and growth among the diverse communities of Arunachal Pradesh.