Asum Tamut from Lileng village, Siang District, clinched a Gold medal in the 7th National Mix Martial Art Championship held at Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium, Raipur, Chattisgarh.

She defeated her Chattisgarh competitor, Priyanshi Baghel, in the final match of the MMA Senior Female Strawweight 52.2 kg category.

Born to Taying Tamut and Oseng Jerang Tamut, Tamut has been honing her skills at Abrasumente MMA Academy Itanagar under the tutelage of coaches Higio Tarak and Ning Gogoi.

Alongside Tamut, Yumter Taipodia (77 kg), Tadar Righi (66 kg), and Kamjo Taku (56 kg) bagged bronze medals in their respective categories. Other participants from Arunachal Pradesh included Hakin Taku (52 kg) and Kago Tamang (56 kg).

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