In a move to accelerate infrastructure development, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vishakha Yadav inspected the ongoing construction of National Highway 713 (NH-713) in Kurung Kumey district, which shares a border with China.

The inspection was conducted in the presence of the District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) and engineers from the relevant departments.

During the visit, DC Yadav directed the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to expedite the project’s completion. The highway authority assured that the work would be finished by the end of March 2025, despite the project already facing delays compared to other infrastructure packages in Arunachal Pradesh.



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The DC has been conducting monthly inspections to ensure steady progress and push for better road conditions in the district. With road infrastructure improving, the cost of essential commodities in Kurung Kumey is stabilizing, easing economic challenges for local residents.

The NH-713 highway is a strategic project for the region, enhancing connectivity, security, and economic opportunities. The administration remains committed to ensuring the timely completion of this crucial infrastructure.