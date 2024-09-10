The Bugun community of Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district came together in a grand celebration of the Pham-Kho Sowai, a traditional harvesting festival, showcasing their rich cultural heritage with fervor and pride.



The festival, which holds great significance for the Bugun Tribe, was observed in Sinchung, where the community’s deep connection to nature was highlighted. The term "Pham-Kho" translates to "Mountain" (Pham) and "River" (Kho), two elements that are essential for human survival, as per the Bugun belief system.

The event was graced by the presence of several high-profile dignitaries, including the Minister of Commerce & Industry, Labour & Employment, and IPR and Printing, Nyato Dukam, who attended as the Chief Guest. Local MLA of the Bhalukpong-Thrizino constituency, Tenzin Nyima Glow, served as the festival's Chief Patron, lending his support to the vibrant occasion.

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Attendees were treated to a spectacle of Bugun culture, with traditional dances, music, and rituals taking center stage. The community’s distinctive attire and customs were on full display, reflecting the tribe's deep-rooted traditions. Local priests, known as Phabas and Samuis, performed sacred rituals, offering blessings and preserving the spiritual essence of the festival.

Kalaktang MLA Tseten Chombay, who attended as the Guest of Honour, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow for the invitation, calling the event "an unforgettable celebration of Bugun heritage." He praised the warmth and hospitality of the community, describing it as a cherished experience.

Chombay also lauded the efforts of the festival's Organizing Committee Chairman, Sunil Bachung, and Secretary, Sajan Sarang, for their outstanding management and contribution in making the festival a resounding success.

The festival drew attendance from various other dignitaries, including former Ministers DK Thongdok and Naresh Glow, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Karma Dorjee, Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar, Superintendent of Police Sudhanshu Dama, ADC Sinchung Munyir Kakki, ZPM Tashi Wangchu Ji, along with HODs and PRI members, all gathering to witness this remarkable celebration of Bugun culture and unity.