In response to credible intelligence inputs from Security Forces about a possible retaliation by proscribed underground groups (UGs) following the neutralisation of two NSCN (K-YA) cadres in Longding district on April 27, the Deputy Commissioner of Changlang has issued a public advisory to enhance security and prevent potential incidents.

The advisory, issued from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, highlights a heightened threat perception to security installations and operating bases across the district.

Key directives include:

Ban on Combat Clothing: Civilians are strictly prohibited from wearing combat or camouflage-pattern attire, especially during hunting or outdoor activities. Only uniformed personnel from Security Forces or Police on active duty are exempted.



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Restricted Night Movement: Movement of civilians in jungle or forest areas between 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM is restricted. Emergency movement during these hours must be approved in advance by the local police station or administrative officer to avoid accidental confrontation.

Authorities have emphasized that non-compliance will invite legal action under relevant provisions of the law. The order will remain in effect until further notice.

The administration urges the public to cooperate with the directives to ensure safety and support ongoing security operations in the region.