Chum Darang, a Bigg Boss 18 finalist from Arunachal Pradesh, has found herself at the centre of controversy after YouTuber Elvish Yadav made racist and derogatory remarks about her name.

A viral video on Reddit shows Elvish mocking Chum’s name and questioning how Karan Veer Mehra, the winner of the season, could have a liking for her.

In the clip, Elvish, while chatting with Rajat Dalal, whom he supported on the show, said, “Karan Veer ko pakka COVID tha kyunki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai, itna taste kiska kharab hota hai! Aur Chum ke toh naam mein hi ashleelta hai… Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mein kiya hai” (Karan Veer must have had COVID, or else how could he like someone like Chum? How can someone’s taste be so bad? The name Chum itself is vulgar. She is named Chum and worked in a film like Gangubai Kathiawadi).



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Elvish’s remarks have sparked widespread outrage on social media, with netizens condemning the casual racism and character assassination of Chum Darang. Many users have called for strict action against the YouTuber, criticizing his derogatory tone.

Chum, known for her grace and strong gameplay in Bigg Boss 18, became a fan favorite for handling responsibilities in the house and standing firm during tasks. Even Salman Khan praised her for addressing important issues during Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

As of now, Chum has not responded to Elvish’s remarks. She is currently in her hometown in Arunachal Pradesh and recently shared moments from her homecoming on Instagram.