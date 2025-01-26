The wettest town in Arunachal Pradesh, Koloriang—hailed as the "Next Cherrapunji of the Northeast"—marked the 76th Republic Day with fervent celebrations at the General Ground, Koloriang Headquarters in the Kurung Kumey district.



The event was graced by IAS officer Vishaka Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Kurung Kumey District, who presided as the Chief Guest. She was joined by Pani Taram, MLA of the 21st Koloriang Assembly Constituency, as they honored the occasion alongside residents, dignitaries, and officials.



Nestled at an altitude of 1,000 meters above sea level and surrounded by breathtaking mountain ranges, Koloriang lies approximately 255 kilometers from Itanagar, the state capital. The region's pristine beauty, marked by administrative circles like Sarli, Damin, and Parsiparlo, draws adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers.



One of the highlights of the region is the Lurugh Pass near Sarli, located 40 kilometers from Koloriang. Known for its frequent snowfall and serene vistas, the pass is emerging as a coveted destination for tourists seeking unique hiking and trekking experiences.



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