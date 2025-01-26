A wild elephant, called "Laden" by locals, lost its life due to electrocution in Sonitpur district, Assam, late Saturday, January 25 night.



According to reports, the elephant had wandered into the New Adabari Tea Estate in Balipara in search of food when it accidentally came into contact with a live wire near an office building. The impact was fatal, and the animal died instantly at the site.



"Laden," a well-known and beloved tusker in the region, was admired for its gentle demeanor. Unlike many wild elephants, it had a reputation for being calm and non-aggressive, endearing itself to the local community.



Residents gathered at the location where the tragedy occurred, lighting incense sticks and offering prayers to honor the departed tusker. The incident has left the community in mourning, with calls for greater measures to protect wildlife from such hazards.





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