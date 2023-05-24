The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) on May 24 announced that Jumsi Siram, the first Hindi author from the hilly state, has been selected for the conferment of the Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award, 2023.

The prestigious award will be conferred on Siram on June 1 next on the occasion of the 83rd birth anniversary of the late literary icon, ‘Sahitya Surjya’ Lummer Dai, in a function at Itanagar, APLS president YD Thongchi said.

A Hindi poet and novelist, Jumsi Siram, who hails from Aalo in Tadin Village of West Siang district, son of late Moujum Siram and late Nyijum Siramwas born on 23rd March 1968, pioneered Hindi writing in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. He has been widely recognised as a writer of high calibre by readers and critics alike of the Hindi literary circles of the state and the country.

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Jumsi Siram received recognition through the Vishwa Hindi Samman, during the 12th

World Hindi Conference was held in Fiji from February 15 to 17 this year. Among his published books are 'Ayi- Aluk’, ' Shila Ka Rahasya', 'Meri Awaz Suno', 'Jayi Bone', 'Galo Lok Jiban Ebom Sangskriti' and " Swatantrata Senani Matmur Jamoh".

“His literary oeuvre and output are vast in comparison to the other nominees for the prestigious Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award 2023,” the APLS said.

The award – instituted in honour of the great litterateur, novelist and the doyen of journalism in Arunachal Pradesh – carries a memento, a citation, a pack of books and a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

The previous recipients of the Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award are Kaling Borang (2016), Sahitya Akademi Award winner and Padma Shri awardee Mamang Dai (2017), Dr Jogendra Nath (2018), Tagang Taki (2019), Chandra Kanta Borpatra Gohain and Ramendra Nath Koley (jointly, 2020), Yumlam Tana (2021) and Ajanta (2022).