Three Arunachal youths- Pebika Lego, Tenzin Yangki and Austin Tayeng have cracked the UPSC examinations 2022, according to results announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday and uploaded to its official website upsc.gov.in.

Among the three, Tenzin Yangki is the daughter of former minister Thupten Tempa.

It may be recalled that eight Arunachalees had cracked the (UPSC)’s Civil Service Examination-2021 among a total of 685 selected candidates. They were Tenzin Chonzom, Zing Messar, Mukbang Pertin, Imar Ete, Ejoy Ketok, Bullo Manku, Durin Dai & Sange Tenzin.

Also Read: Assam: Mayur Hazarika from Tezpur secures fifth rank in UPSC 2022

This year, a total number of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment. Meanwhile, all the top four ranks have been secured by girls.

1st Rank - ISHITA KISHORE

2nd Rank - GARIMA LOHIA

3rd Rank - UMA HARATHI N

4th Rank- SMRITI MISHRA

How to check UPSC CSE final merit list online?

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

>> On the homepage click on the link that reads UPSC CSE Main result 2022 (Final)

>> A PDF file will open on the screen

>> The PDF file will have the UPSC Civil Services main final results for 2022.