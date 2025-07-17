Arunachal's hydro firm earns carbon credits for power project

The Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL) has achieved a landmark milestone in India’s green energy sector by securing verified carbon credits for its 3 MW small hydro power project located at Zemithang in Tawang district.

The Universal Carbon Registry (UCR), in collaboration with Creduce Technologies Pvt. Ltd., officially validated and issued carbon credits for the financial year 2022–23, according to a statement issued by the corporation on Thursday.

This development positions HPDCAPL as the first power corporation from the Northeast to successfully enter the voluntary carbon credit market, setting a benchmark in the region’s climate action efforts. As of mid-2023, the project has generated 16,326 tonnes of carbon credits, with projections targeting 97,783 tonnes by 2028.

The Zemithang project, powered by two 1.5 MW pelton turbine generators, remains the only commissioned venture under HPDCAPL. It plays a crucial role in both financial sustainability and renewable energy generation for the corporation.

HPDCAPL’s journey into carbon monetisation began with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on December 13, 2021, with Ahmedabad-based Creduce Technologies — one of India’s largest advisory firms in the renewable and carbon credit space.



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"This initiative makes Arunachal Pradesh’s HPDCAPL the first entity in the state to formally tap into the carbon economy," the release added. The success of this initiative directly supports India's national pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had earlier praised the corporation’s work in a social media post, stating, “Contributing to the vision of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji of achieving zero carbon emission by 2070, Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Ltd successfully capitalised its project, Sumbachu SHP, and gained 6,500+ carbon credits. Congratulations team for this feat.”

Further highlighting its commitment to environmental responsibility, HPDCAPL conducted a sensitisation programme on carbon neutrality on March 25 this year.

Under the leadership of CMD Toko Onuj, HPDCAPL is now positioning itself as a frontrunner in green energy innovation and carbon credit trading from India’s northeastern frontier.