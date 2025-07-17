Assam Rifles seize huge cache of weapons in Arunachal’s Changlang district

In a major security breakthrough, Assam Rifles units under Spear Corps recovered a large cache of weapons and war-like stores during a targeted search operation in the MS 38 area along the Miao-Vijaynagar axis in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of arms and ammunition in the region.



Specialised teams were deployed for the search, employing advanced technological equipment and tracker dogs to comb through the area thoroughly.



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The operation led to the recovery of six weapons, including three rifles — two of which were AK-series — one Lathode gun, one Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), and one 7.62mm locally-made rifle. A significant quantity of ammunition and other war-like stores was also seized.

Officials described the recovery as a serious blow to insurgent activities in the region and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and stability in Arunachal Pradesh’s sensitive border areas.