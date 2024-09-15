Nyeman Wangsu from Arunachal Pradesh has achieved a commendable sixth-place finish in the gunshu event at the 10th Asian Wushu Championships held in Macau, China, on Friday.

Wangsu, who previously clinched a gold medal in daoshu at the 37th National Games in Goa last year, will next compete in the changquan and daoshu events scheduled for Sunday. As the sole representative from Arunachal Pradesh in the championships, Wangsu's performance highlights her growing prominence in the sport on an international stage.

Earlier, in November 2023, Wangsu further solidified her status as a rising star in Wushu with her gold medal performance in the women’s Wushu (daoshu) event. This accomplishment has added another feather to her cap and continues to highlight her exceptional talent.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised Wangsu’s achievements, stating, “Nyeman Wangsu’s performance in Wushu is extraordinary. Her gold medal in daoshu at the 37th National Games is a testament to her dedication and skill. Congratulations on your success! May you continue to excel.”

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