Former Director of Information and Public Relations (IPR), Onyok Pertin, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by the Hawkins University of Texas, USA.

The award was presented at a convocation ceremony held at Crowne Plaza, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi, on June 15, 2025.

Dr. Pertin was honoured in recognition of his distinguished career in public service, social work, and his unwavering dedication to the preservation and promotion of Adi culture and traditions. He was among 18 individuals from across India selected for this prestigious recognition.

Speaking after receiving the award, Dr. Pertin expressed gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to continue working for the betterment and welfare of the Adi community. “This recognition strengthens my resolve to serve our people and preserve our cultural heritage,” he said.



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Dr. Pertin's illustrious career spans over 36 years in the IPR department, culminating in his role as Director. His contributions extend beyond the government sphere. He played a key role in reviving the Adi Baane Kebang (ABK) in 2007–08, serving as its Secretary HQ, and has held several other influential positions such as President and Secretary of various Solung Festival Committees, President of Arunachal Vikas Parishad (East Siang), and Executive Member of Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang (DPYK).

His active involvement in socio-cultural initiatives began during his student years in Mariyang, Yingkiong, and later at JN College, Pasighat. Before joining the IPR service, he also briefly worked as a teacher and served as DIPRO.

Dr. Pertin’s recognition by an international institution underscores the global appreciation of his lifelong dedication to community service, leadership, and cultural preservation.