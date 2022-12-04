In a series of developmental projects being initiated by the government along the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, the picturesque Mechuka town bordering China is getting its much awaited Civil Terminal constructed inside the Advance Landing Ground.

The Civil Terminal at Mechuka is almost ready with Wing Dornier 228 aircraft soon to begin its services from Mechuka facilitating easy and quick movement for the people.

Pasang Dorjee Sona, Local MLA cum Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly inspected the Civil Terminal building today on December 4, along with District Commissioner of Shi-Yomi, Mito Dirchi, Additional District Commissioner of Mechuka, Kesang Goiba and other department officials.

Mechuka, one the most beautiful town in Arunachal Pradesh is nearly 30km from Indo-China border.

Through the efforts of Speaker of Arunachal Legislative Assembly Pasang Dorjee Sona who represents Mechuka assembly constituency of Shi Yomi district, the last district bordering near China is establishing Airfiber 3G connectivity by signing a Memorandum of Understanding.

Mechuka which got civil terminal in the lone Advance landing ground under UDAAN scheme of Government of India, will facilitate connectivity of remote border towns of Arunachal with main stream areas.

A picturesque town about 30km from McMahon Line which separates India from China, Mechuka was also known as Menchuka before, is located 6,000 feet above sea level. ITBP camps are situated there and Air force has one Advance landing Ground for any emergency.

It may be mentioned here that the Shi-Yomi is an important frontier district - both in terms of tourism and defence perspective - and considering the importance attached to the border district, the State Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu has accorded high priority for providing connectivity to the border areas of the State to provide last mile digital connectivity to the people.

Also read : Arunachal: Village with only six homes gets a 4G tower in West Siang district

Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Pasang Dorjee Sona who is also local MLA of Mechuka informed that under the initiative of Government of India, the private telecom company Airtel is going to erect several 4G towers on the border locations of Arunachal along with Mechuka town of Shi Yomi district.

In the meantime with the help of the State Government of Arunachal Pradesh air fiber connections is going to be installed by BSNL and that will be providing 3G services.

“Mechuka under Udaan scheme will be connected as access to the runway through civil terminal is approved. Tuting, Vijaynagar, Mechuka and many international border towns are very far and due to extreme weather the road communication get disrupted due to landslides, so all weather air connectivity to these remote border towns is lost important as civilians living there will get benefit and also less migration will take place from these towns”,

Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Pasang Dorjee Sona said while speaking to the media.

Sona further requested the central government to build best infrastructure along the borders because due to lack of infrastructure, medical facilities and school institutions youths are migrating toward urban cities which is a big threat and a national security issue because when the locals don't stay in border “how we will create our legitimacy?” “Developing border areas with good infrastructure will stop the migration of people and the empty villages will be filled up with the population creating legitimacy of India on that empty lands”, concluded Speaker cum MLA Sona.