Arunachal's Roing police arrest accused in Shankar Pegu shooting, weapon seized

The Superintendent of Police, Lower Dibang Valley District, Arunachal Pradesh, has issued an official statement regarding the tragic shooting incident involving Shankar Pegu, an Assamese resident, who was shot at Roing on July 13.

According to the police statement, a telephonic alert was received on July 14 around 12:30 PM from the Officer-in-Charge of Naharlagun Police Station to Roing Police Station regarding the incident.



The victim, Shankar Pegu, had reportedly been shot at 6 Kilo Bridge Point in Roing by one Tadar Bhai of Sagalee, Papumpare District, around 4:00 PM on July 13. Following the incident, the victim was immediately shifted to TRIHMS, Naharlagun for medical treatment.

A swift police response followed. A team from Roing was dispatched at 2:00 AM on July 14 to Naharlagun, where the accused was apprehended and brought back to Roing Police Station. The firearm used in the crime was also recovered from the accused's possession.



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Roing Police have registered the case under Roing PS Case No. 44/2025 U/S 103(1) of BNS read with Section 27(1) of the Arms Act. Legal proceedings are underway and a thorough investigation has been launched to ensure justice is served.

In a public appeal, the Roing Police urged citizens of both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to maintain peace and tranquility amid rising tensions following the incident. The authorities reiterated their commitment to a fair and lawful investigation.

The arrest and swift legal action aim to assure the public of the police’s dedication to justice while calming the unrest sparked by the killing.