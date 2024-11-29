Saint Claret College in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, has been granted autonomous status, making it the first college in the state to achieve the recognition.

The college is committed to offering high-quality education in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed the achievement on his official X handle, terming it a 'proud milestone for the state'.

He wrote on X, "Congratulations to Saint Claret College, #Ziro, to be the first one in Arunachal Pradesh to achieve autonomous status!"

Furthermore, the Arunachal chief minister extended best wishes to the college. He stated, "Committed to offering higher education aligning with #NEP2020, I wish SCCZ continued success in its academic journey."

Earlier this week, CM Khandu outlined a transformative vision for Arunachal Pradesh's tourism sector, emphasizing sustainable development and global positioning at the inaugural ceremony of the 12th International Tourism Mart (ITM) held in Kaziranga.

Speaking at the event, Khandu highlighted the state’s aim to become a premier global destination by showcasing its rich natural beauty, vibrant cultural heritage, and diverse adventure opportunities.