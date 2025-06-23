Arunachal's Siluk Village featured in NCERT textbook, earns national spotlight

Siluk, a picturesque village nestled in the Mebo subdivision of Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district, has been nationally recognised for its exemplary waste management and environmental practices.

The village has been featured in the Class III Environmental Studies (EVS) textbook published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), under Chapter 12 — a move that brings pride to the entire state.

In a press statement issued today, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bosiram Siram extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Siluk.

“Whole India is going to know Siluk Village,” Siram wrote, hailing the achievement as a proud moment not only for the village but for all Arunachalees.



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The statement, addressed to all media houses, lauded the community for consistently earning the title of the "Cleanest Village" over the years. “Siluk’s achievement is a shining example of what community participation, civic discipline, and grassroots leadership can achieve,” the APCC President said.

He acknowledged the tireless contributions of the Swachh Siluk Abhiyan, local youth, women’s groups, and community leaders in driving the movement for cleanliness, environmental protection, and sustainable living.

Siram emphasised that the Congress Party in Arunachal remains committed to supporting such grassroots efforts that align with the values of eco-consciousness and social responsibility. “Even the remotest village can become a model of progress and pride when collective will is mobilised,” he said, encouraging other communities to draw inspiration from Siluk’s success.

The recognition by NCERT marks a significant milestone for Siluk, positioning it as a national model in cleanliness and environmental stewardship, and is expected to inspire similar community-driven initiatives across the country.