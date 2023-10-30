In a thrilling showdown at the 13th edition of the Matrix Fight Night (MFN), Arunachal's Sonam Zomba emerged victorious in the women's strawweight category by a stunning knockout. Zomba, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) champion, hails from the picturesque Jang village in Tawang district, Arunachal Pradesh.

Her remarkable performance not only garnered the admiration of fans but also received accolades from Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, who took to 'X' to express his congratulations and best wishes for her future endeavors.

Miss Zomba's journey to victory has been an inspiring one, showcasing her dedication, skill, and passion for the sport. Her triumph at MFN 13 undoubtedly solidifies her status as a rising star in the world of MMA.

Her success serves as a testament to the talent and determination found in the corners of India, and she has undoubtedly brought pride and honor to her home state of Arunachal Pradesh.

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