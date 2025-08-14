Arunachal’s Takam Regam to represent state at Red Fort on Independence Day

In a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, noted social worker and youth leader Takam Regam has been selected as a special guest for the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi.

The invitation comes from MY Bharat, an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to youth empowerment and nation-building.

Regam, founder president of Youth in Action for Arunachal Pradesh and the Arunachal Pradesh Young Mission Adventure Club, is known for promoting leadership, social responsibility, and adventure-based learning. His accolades include securing second position in the National Youth Parliament 2024 and winning the state-level declamation at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.



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He has also played a key role in inter-state and border area youth exchange programmes, national exposure youth programmes, the Jai Bhim Padyatra, and the 8th North East Youth Festival.

Officials said Regam will join distinguished representatives from across the country at the Independence Day ceremony, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from the Red Fort event, he will also participate in a series of cultural and ceremonial programmes marking the national celebration.