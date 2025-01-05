Around 60 youngsters from Arunachal Pradesh's Mon Tawang will present the Monpa culture and dance, in Delhi.



The group will showcase the performance on the occasion of Republic Day, January 26 in the national capital.



The group is being led under the leadership of Tsangpa Norbu, president of the Monpa Artist Forum.



Meanwhile, ahead of their performance, the Monpa Artist Forum of Dirang unit and Bomdila unit felicitated them and extended best wishes.



Earlier, in another achievement for the state, the Arunachal Pradesh Service Pensioners’ Association (APSPA) East Siang unit undertook the renovation and development of adopted schools as part of its social responsibility initiative.





Led by President Bodong Yirang (retired DEE) and General Secretary Dr. Onik Moyong (retired doctor), the APSPA East Siang unit has successfully revamped infrastructure at selected schools across three clusters — Mebo, Bilat, and Ruksin.





Key upgrades include the renovation and repainting of buildings and approach roads at Government Primary School, Langko (Mebo block), the restoration of Tako Gao Memorial Government Primary School, Sika Tode (Ruksin block), and the construction of boundary walls, ceilings, and a morning assembly area at Government Primary School, Tekang (Bilat block). Banom Tayeng, the Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC), confirmed these developments.