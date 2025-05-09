In a major boost to aviation safety and infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, the Airdrome Control Unit (ACU) and Approach (APP) Combined Unit were inaugurated today at Tezu Airport, Lohit district.

This marks a critical upgrade to the airport’s air traffic management system, significantly enhancing both flight safety and operational efficiency in the region.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner K.N. Damo, who hailed the development as a “historic moment” for the region. Officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) presented a detailed overview of how the ACU-APP integration would expand air traffic coverage, improve real-time communication, and reduce risk—especially during weather disturbances or flight route changes.

Previously, Tezu’s limited ATC boundary posed operational challenges. With the new system in place, both ground and airborne movements can now be managed more effectively, allowing for smoother and safer operations.



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The Deputy Commissioner also underscored the need for timely airport infrastructure expansion, warning that land scarcity and urban saturation could create serious challenges if growth planning is delayed. “Today’s upgrade addresses current needs, but proactive planning is essential to meet future demands,” he cautioned.

The new units are expected to attract commercial airline interest, increase regional flight frequency, and contribute to the goals of the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme by improving accessibility to remote areas in Arunachal Pradesh.

With this commissioning, Tezu Airport is now positioned to become a key aviation node in eastern Arunachal, offering enhanced safety, greater operational capacity, and improved regional connectivity.