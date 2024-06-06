Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Yungam Neri from East Kameng for securing a spot in the NorthEast United FC U-17 team.

He commended Neri's dedication and passion, wishing him success and memorable moments in his football journey.

Khandu encouraged Neri to continue shining bright.

Earlier chief minister Pema Khandu took to microblogging site X to extend his congratulations to Kai Rumi and Jumbalu Tayang for their remarkable contributions to Sreebhumi FC's victorious campaign in the Indian Women's League 2nd Division. Their meteoric rise from local fields to national prominence serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes across the nation.



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Jumbalu Tayang, who was signed by the iconic Kolkata-based football club, East Bengal FC, in April 2023, has been a cornerstone of Arunachal's junior and senior women's football teams for the past four years. Her journey to the top echelons of Indian football is a testament to her dedication and skill on the field.

Tayang's skill was on full display when she represented the Arunachal junior girls' football team, clinching the silver medal in the 2nd Northeast Olympic Games held in Shillong, Meghalaya, in November 2022. Her performance not only brought glory to her state but also caught the attention of scouts and football aficionados nationwide.