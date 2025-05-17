Arunachal's Ziro gears up for Monsoon: DC leads flood and disaster preparedness drive
As the South-West Monsoon approaches, the Lower Subansiri District Administration has stepped up preparations to ensure public safety and service continuity in the face of potential natural hazards.
As the South-West Monsoon approaches, the Lower Subansiri District Administration has stepped up preparations to ensure public safety and service continuity in the face of potential natural hazards.
Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P, IAS, convened an urgent Monsoon Preparedness Meeting at Ziro, bringing together heads of key departments including the District Disaster Management Office (DDMO), administrative officers, police, and other essential service providers.
Drainage and Urban Flooding
The DC reviewed the status of drainage infrastructure in both rural and urban areas, emphasizing the urgent need to prevent waterlogging and urban flooding. He directed the PWD and Urban Development & Housing Department to immediately clear silts and garbage from drains. Highlighting best practices from cities like Goa and Thiruvananthapuram, Vivek H.P noted how efficient drainage systems in these coastal cities prevent flooding even during intense rainfall.
He also instructed the UD & Housing Department to demolish all illegal structures and toilets built along the banks of the Kley River and other streams in the Ziro Valley, citing sanitation and waterway obstruction concerns. A compliance report on the demolition work has been sought at the earliest.
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Power and Tree Clearance
In light of recurring storm damage in hilly regions, the Forest Department and Department of Power have been asked to remove tall trees near high-tension power lines to prevent power outages due to treefalls during storms and heavy winds.
Water Supply and River Monitoring
The Public Health Engineering (PH&E) Department has been instructed to ensure uninterrupted potable water supply during the monsoon season. Meanwhile, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has been directed to monitor river water levels and provide weekly updates to the DDMO to enable timely intervention.
Public Awareness and Emergency Contacts
To boost public preparedness, the DIPRO (District Information and Public Relations Officer) has been tasked with widely circulating key emergency contact numbers, including:
District Disaster Control Room: 1077
Police & Fire Emergency: 112
Women Helpline: 181
Child Helpline: 1098
These contacts are to be made available through multiple platforms for easy public access during emergencies.
Commitment to Public Safety
The meeting concluded with a collective pledge by all departments to strengthen coordination and maintain high alert throughout the monsoon period. The district administration reiterated its commitment to protecting lives, property, and essential services through proactive disaster response and preparedness.
The meeting was attended by ADC Himani Meena, SDO Hage Tarung, Deputy SP Ojing Lego, DDMO Nima Drema, and DIPRO in-charge Tai Arun, among others.
With this comprehensive monsoon preparedness strategy, Lower Subansiri aims to minimize risk and ensure timely response, reaffirming its dedication to safeguarding the well-being of its citizens.
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