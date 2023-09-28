The Government of India have approved a road project worth Rs 300 crore linking the Airport to the Railway station in Papum Pare district bordering Assam.

It is to be mentioned here that the remote Dorpang town is situated at the Assam-Arunachal boundary and in the Banderdewa circle of the Papum Pare district of Arunachal.

Accouncing the news, the Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara visited the Durpang village, which has been left out by the earlier local MLAs as well as successive governments in all these years.

Following the announcement the villagers of Assam Arunachal boundary town now feel that there is a ray of hope for good things to come to pass.

Doimukh MLA urged the citizens of Assam-Arunachal staying in boundary villages to stay together with peace & harmony maintaining brotherhood.



Also Read: Arunachal: Lekhi-Borum bridge in Itanagar opens for traffic ahead of inauguration

“Both CM Himanta Biswas Sharma & Pema Khandu of BJP Governments of Assam Arunachal are working together to resolve the boundary issue with proper demarcations. Our CM Pema Khandu has a dream of making better connectivity in our state & I am tirelessly working on it & in my constituency, a 300 crores road project to connect Donyi Polo Airport to Borum Railway Station is coming up for which tender will be floated very soon. For the people of Dorpang, Sonajuli a new highway will be constructed soon. I came here to remote Dorpang town bordering Assam on the right side to interact with the people for whom development matters. From my MLA Lad fund a water tank has been made by Techi Tana, earlier in his well four persons lost their lives falling inside but still compensation has not been received for which I will pursue with the government authorities” Hali added.

Self-help group women of Dorpang speaking to India Today NE expressed their happiness & shared that they will be going on an exposure tour to Delhi & Agra with the support of local Mla.

“It will be our first visit to the national capital as we are village women & never got exposure in life. Our life ends in farm fields & rearing children at home but now it’s a golden opportunity. We have three Self-help groups namely Huto Aan, Mangming & Abotani & from each 7 members will be going on tour.

“We are happy with the work of BJP government as water supply came through Jal Jeewan mission, bridges coming up, some improvement came in regard to health & education," Ngurang ama added