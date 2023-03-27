China has skipped a confidential G20 meeting held in Arunachal Pradesh's capital town Itanagar on March 26, claimed reports.

As per reports, China didn't attend the secret G20 meeting held in Arunachal Pradesh's Itangar as it claims that the northeastern state of India is a part of Tibet.

On several occasions, India has rejected such claims in the past and has maintained that Arunachal is an integral part of India.

However, it is not yet clear, whether China has officially lodged a protest with its Indian counterpart over the meeting as it has not commented on the matter so far.

The G20 meeting, held in Itanagar, was attended by more than 50 delegates, was declared confidential and media coverage was not permitted. This meeting was amongst the multiple events planned across 50 major cities ahead of the G20 summit in Delhi in September.

The meeting was organized by the Science and Technology department with the theme 'Research innovation initiative, gathering'. The delegates who attended the meeting also visited the state legislative Assembly and a Buddhist monastery and tasted local cuisines in Itanagar.

It is worth mentioning that there have been clashes between troops of both countries on the Sino-Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh and Indian troops.

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